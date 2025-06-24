Jury finds Ronny Walker guilty of murder in death of 14-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. — The jury found Ronny Walker guilty of murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in May 2022.

14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was found dead by the road near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6, 2022. A few days later, police arrested Ronny Walker for her death.

Tampa Police said detectives were able to tie Walker's vehicle to that area during the time of the murder. Detectives also said that cellphone evidence placed Alexander inside Walker's vehicle around the time of her death.

According to TPD, a search warrant was done on Walker's vehicle and evidence was sent to FDLE. Results from FDLE tested positive for Alexander's DNA.

This isn't Walker's first murder charge. He was charged with first-degree murder in 2009 for the 2003 murder of Elaine Caldwell.

Walker will be sentenced at a later date.

