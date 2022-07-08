TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police have made an arrest in the death investigation of Nilexia Alexander, a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in Temple Terrace in May 2022.

Tampa Police said detectives were able to tie Ronny Walker's vehicle to that area during the time of the murder. Detectives said cellphone evidence was also able to place Alexander inside Walker's vehicle around the time of her death.

According to TPD, a search warrant was done on Walker's vehicle and evidence was sent to FDLE. Results from FDLE tested positive with Alexander's DNA.

Authorities said U.S. Marshals took Walker into custody Thursday afternoon. Tampa Police said Walker is being charged with premeditated first degree murder with a firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

