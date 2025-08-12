Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay needs 175 classroom grandparent volunteers to help students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Kids are back in school, but a local group is looking for classroom grandparents to support struggling students.

Loretta Ervin-Butler is used to a full house.

WFTS

“I come from a large family of nine, and I’ve always been around children,” said Ervin-Butler.

That family grew even more once she became a classroom grandparent.

“They love me,” she said. “I have a nickname ‘sugar bear,’ so when I walk in the classroom, ‘hi sugar bear,’ hugs, kisses.'"

Ervin-Butler is new to the program, which supports kids through mentorship, literacy help, and a steady presence in the classroom.

“I know there’s a big need to help and assist teachers,” she said.

Now there’s a need for more helping hands.

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay needs 175 classroom grandparent volunteers to support Title 1 students in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Seniors in Service Tampa Bay

“They serve anywhere between 10-15 hours minimum per week, and it really, really does make a difference,” said ShaRhonda Axon, the Foster Grandparent Coordinator with Seniors in Service.

Axon said volunteers are classroom champions, helping fill the gap for under-resourced schools and acting as an extra set of eyes, ears, and hearts.

“The teacher would identify a group of students who need the extra one-on-one support, and it could be something as easy or simple as language, literacy, assisting with learning how to learn the letters in their names,” said Axon.

Shelah Campbell and Francine Southwick are also classroom grandparents, who shared why they joined and why others should, too.

WFTS

“To help children who needs help and also I’m retired so to get out of the house,” said Campbell.

“It gives you a sense of purpose, a reason to get up in the morning and go help someone, and as you’re doing it, you just get a lot of satisfaction working with the kids,” said Southwick.

It’s a process that helps more than just the teachers and students, but the volunteers sharing their time, knowing a few hours can make a big difference.

“This is my first year,” said Ervin-Butler. “I’m hoping to stay as long as I can.”

Local seniors interested in becoming a classroom grandparent or learning more can call (813) 670-7684, email FGP@seniorsinservice.org, or visit Seniors in Service online.