14-year-old girl identified in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Friday morning. TPD said 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was found dead in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the area just before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Alexander dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

TPD said Alexander was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area when she left her home in Temple Terrace. Detectives ask anyone who may have seen her in the past few days to contact TPD's non-emergency line.

Police are still investigating the matter.