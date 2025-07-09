Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rezoning denied for Pebble Creek Golf Course in New Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — The future of New Tampa's shuttered Pebble Creek Golf Course remains uncertain following the appeals court's denial of the rezoning.

The District Court of Appeals denied the rezoning of the golf course to build 251 homes on the property.

According to court documents, the course closed in 2021, and the owner was struggling to stay afloat.

A resident started a Facebook page called "Save Pebble Creek" in hopes of preserving the area as green space, but in 2023, the county moved forward with rezoning the area.

