Hillsborough County needs your input as it studies which roads will need future widening

RUSKIN, Fla. — It’s a Florida paradox. People like John Pryor move to the Sunshine State to escape the hustle and bustle in other parts of the country.

However, as more move here, they’re bringing the hustle and bustle with them.

“Entire areas just being essentially leveled and houses, one after the other, being placed there,” said Pryor, who moved to Sun City Center five years ago.

For Pryor, going anywhere from his home now takes longer thanks to increased congestion on roads like Sun City Center Boulevard.

“The congestion on Sun City Center Boulevard is incredible,” he said. “We go up to Orlando for dance lessons, and Wesley Chapel as well, and on ‘Hell Highway’ — on I-4 — you can literally spend three hours.”

The issue of congestion is why Pryor and others attended a Tuesday night meeting in Ruskin. They met with Hillsborough County staffers to share their input as the county studies potential changes to its plan for future growth.

The county is determining which roads will require additional lanes between now and 2070, ensuring that future developments leave room for future widening projects.

The current plan is a bit outdated.

“It’s from a long time ago, and things change,” said Chris Fellerhoff, an executive planner with the county.

But can Hillsborough County make a difference at this point? Can it add lanes fast enough?

“Probably not fast enough for everyone to be free from the feeling of the congestion,” he said.

Fellerhoff said there will always be congestion, but it will only get worse if the county does nothing.

“After this study is finished, we could certainly share it with county commissioners and other partners in transportation planning and start looking at projects that might come, might need to be planned to accommodate that future need,” he said.

Pryor hopes the effort will decrease congestion.

“They do need to do some serious upgrading on the roads they have,” said Pryor.

However, he hopes the future growth of roads, neighborhoods, and infrastructure doesn’t come at the expense of the natural beauty that brought him to Florida.

There will be three more public meetings to get your feedback as Hillsborough County studies its corridors:

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Town 'N Country Regional Public Library

7606 Paula Dr., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33615

Hillsborough’s online engagement hub will be open to receive feedback from Tuesday, July 8, to Friday, August 15, at PublicInput.com/CorridorPreservation.