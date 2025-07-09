Hillsborough County teacher arrested for showing sexually explicit content to students: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A high school teacher was arrested in Hillsborough County for allegedly showing sexual content to students.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on April 9, deputies received an anonymous tip about 38-year-old Anthony Jenkins showing videos and pictures of himself engaged in sexual acts to four underage victims.

HCSO confirmed the tip during their investigation. All four victims had previously been students of Jenkins at Armwood High School.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and accessed Jenkins' phone and found the images he allegedly shared. HCSO also said they found images of bestiality and child pornography.

Authorities said Jenkins has been suspended since the investigation began.

Jenkins faces multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing.