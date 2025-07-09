Wimauma pastor deported to Guatemala, leaving church and family reeling

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A once-packed church is now empty after 42-year-old Maurilio Ambrocio was deported back to his home country of Guatemala last Wednesday.

After not seeing him for months, his daughter, Ashley, bought a last-minute plane ticket to visit him. She arrived Tuesday morning with her brother and another member of her church.

"We were all excited," said Ashley "We were crying, you know, tears of joy, but seeing him here, you know, it's something like that's not real for us, you know. Why is my father all the way in this country?"

For Maurilio, being released from the detention center marked a turning point — a long-awaited taste of freedom. While he is not home with his family, he said he is happy to see some of them now.

"I feel free," said Maurilio in Spanish while holding back tears. "I thank God but at the same time, my heart has been ripped in two because I can’t go home."

At the age of 15, he came to the United States to seek the American dream. He’s been here for more than two decades but has run into immigration troubles. Back in 2006, he was deported after getting arrested for driving without a license.

"It's nothing criminal," said Ashley. "It's just, I guess he didn't drive with the license. But when you're talking about criminals, you're talking about killing, stealing, you know, doing stuff that to the extent."

Soon after, he returned illegally.

"Those first two times were illegally, but sometimes, when you are in that position to do something for your own sake you have to do what you have to do," said Ashley.

In his time here, Maurilion said he has raised five kids ranging from ages 12 to 19, is the pastor of a church called Iglesia Evangelica De Santidad Vida Nueva with nearly 50 congregants, and pays taxes.

For 12 years in a row, Ashley said her dad has been going to immigration appointments to renew his “stay of removal” document - which is a temporary pause on a deportation order allowing him to stay in the country while he pursued legal counsel to stay permanently.

But when he went for his annual appointment on Thursday, April 17, his life turned upside down, and Maurilio was detained.

And for about three months, he spent time in different detention centers from Florida to Louisiana.

"The way they treat us, it’s inhumane, the way they arrest us," said Maurilio.

He said he and other immigrants suffered a lack of warmth and food, and that the conditions were so bad that he even got sick.

"I understand we’re immigrants, but I think we deserve to be treated better," said Maurilio. "On June 25, while on my way to court, there was a group of about 50 people chained outside waiting to get processed. It was really sad

Now that he’s in Guatemala, he’s working to make a living while also working to find a legal way to return home.

Ashley said she is hoping to sponsor him when she turns 21, but that won’t be for another year.

"We really want him back with us, you know," said Ashley. "I know it's his country, but it's our father, and we need him over there and more. Many more people need him over there, the church, friends, family. They all need him back there."