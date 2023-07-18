Hillsborough County leaders to make re-zoning decision on former New Tampa golf course

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners are expected to decide the fate of zoning for land that used to be a golf course in New Tampa.

Pebble Creek Golf Club closed in 2021 after it struggled to retain members and support. The owner wants to sell the land to developers, but many neighbors who have lived in the area for years told ABC Action News they do not want anything to be developed there. They said they'd rather it stay the way it is and be home to local wildlife.

"I really feel that the majority of people are against the rezoning," said Leslie Green. "We've analyzed the letters sent into the county, and when we remove the duplicates, 74% are opposed to the rezoning."

Green, who has helped lead the group "Save Pebble Creek," said she is also concerned about toxic soil underneath the overgrown golf course.

"There is no soil remediation plan approved yet. There is arsenic and dieldrin in the soil. It does not have to be cleaned up unless houses are put on the land," she said. "We don't want the houses because another thing we don't want to deal with is, are we safe during that time? Sure, they say they're going to take all the proper precautions, but do you want to sit outside during dust and debris of a toxic cleanup?"

Some neighbors do like the idea of development.

"You've got this eye sore of a golf course that's been closed for two years. We've had a lot of different builders come in and give proposals. They've been very forthcoming. They've worked with the owner and the community very hard with everything that's going on. There's a plan in place, a good plan for the community," Jeff Fine said.

Fine said the shuttered golf course makes the community look run down and thinks the developer will bring new amenities that would build their community up by raising property values.

"I'm getting tired of seeing a golf course that's been overrun for several years," Fine said. About the new development, he said, "It has limited homes and premium homes. Our home values are going to go up. With the course being what it is right now, who wants to buy a home when potentially your home values are going to go down? When nobody knows what's going to happen with the course?"

If the county approves the rezoning, the owner could sell to the current developers, who are looking to build between 200-250 homes on the land.

The County Commission is expected to make a decision during the 9 a.m. commission meeting today.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.