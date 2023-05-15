New Tampa Pebble Creek Golf Course controversy continues, future still unknown

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, people in the Pebble Creek neighborhood will get one step closer to finding out the future of the Pebble Creek Golf Course.

The course closed its doors a few years ago. Now there's a proposal to rezone the land into a residential area and sell it to a developer.

There is a zoning hearing master meeting on Monday to decide if that can be done.

In order for the golf course owner to sell the lane to a developer, Hillsborough County officials would have to approve the rezoning.

Some neighbors support the change, while others are fighting to keep the neighborhood the same.

Over 600 letters were sent to the county about this project.

Supports say they think the new development would raise their property values and get rid of the run-down golf course. Those against it say it would ruin the peaceful dynamic of their neighborhood.

Lance Ignatowicz moved to the area several years ago with his wife. He called the closed-down course an eyesore and said it is making his community look run down. He said he welcomes the change and likes the amenities that the developer would bring.

“We are getting entrances, parks at no cost. We're not gonna have to raise our dues; nothing like that. This is being brought in to support our community,” said Ignatowicz.

Those against the change are also putting up quite a fight.

Leslie Green started a Facebook page called "Save Pebble Creek" in the hopes of keeping the area a green space. She explained her neighborhood is unique and full of wildlife. She said she thinks construction and new homes would take away from the nature in her neighborhood.

“It's the quiet, it's the peacefulness that this neighborhood provides it's a quaint neighborhood, and we want to keep it that way,” Green said.

The county explained the land use process is not legislative. It follows court-like protocols, which is why a county commissioner couldn't be interviewed about it.

The meeting starts Monday at 6 p.m; at the County Center in the second-floor boardroom.

If they chose to move forward with the rezoning process, the decision will ultimately go to the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners in July.