A lasting legacy: Jefferson High School will rename auditorium after late Councilwoman Gwen Henderson

TAMPA, Fla. — In the heart of Tampa's Thomas Jefferson High School, a new chapter is about to be written.

Jefferson's Principal, Dr. Jennifer Canady, says she held multiple conversations about honoring her former colleague, the late Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson.

"Almost immediately after she passed, there were teachers reaching out to me and saying, 'We need to name something after her,'" Canady recalled. "I 100% agreed."

Those conversations were also happening elsewhere. Hillsborough Public Schools staff reported that within the first week following Councilwoman Henderson's death, they received 95 letters, all inquiring about ways to memorialize her.

“There are so many letters in support of naming the auditorium after Councilwoman Henderson, letters from Florida A&M University, Career Source Tampa Bay, and even the mayor of the city of Tampa,” Canady shared.

Dozens more showed up at the July 8th school board meeting to speak in support of renaming Jefferson's auditorium after the Councilwoman.

"I'm the sister of Gwendolyn Henderson. I'm truly honored to speak with you about why naming the Thomas Jefferson auditorium in Gwen's honor is a fitting tribute to her," her sister said.

"Almost every event in that auditorium was made possible because of her," said a former student.

"As a parent, I can't think of someone who deserves part of a school named after them more," said another.

"I support renaming the auditorium. Although it's not big enough. You should name the whole school after her,"

another added.

It's often a lengthy process to name facilities within the school district, involving signatures and votes from staff. However, thanks to the unwavering support of the school board, especially member Henry 'Shake' Washington, the process for naming the auditorium was expedited.

“He is the one who decided that he was going to make a motion to do it,” Canady explained. “So, we got to kind of skip over some of that process and cut through the red tape.”

As details came together, the description found in the school board agenda reflected the community's love for Henderson.

To honor Councilwoman Henderson’s extraordinary legacy and immeasurable impact, the Jefferson High School community is seeking to name its auditorium the Gwendolyn “Gwen” Henderson Auditorium. This space, where she once walked as a student, taught as an educator, inspired generations through countless events, is a fitting tribute to a woman whose presence was as vibrant as her voice, whose humor lifted spirits, and whose passion ignited change.

Some suggested renaming the school's Media Center as a nod to Henderson's other venture: her bookstore. However, those who knew Henderson best knew the auditorium would be the perfect fit.

"I have an assistant principal who was a teacher side by side with her for 14 years over here, and she and I in a conversation, she was like, Oh no. She made so many events happen here. She ran events."

One of those unforgettable events was the Mr. and Miss Jefferson scholarship program.

“It showcased our student body and what they have to offer,” Canady explained. “But it was more than just talent. Students had to have a solid GPA and deep sense of pride in being a Jefferson dragon.”

Henderson’s dedication to education extended far beyond the classroom.

“I think she was a very strong person who stood up for what she believed in no matter what,” Canady said, noting Henderson's unwavering commitment to student advocacy. Her initiatives included the Naturally Aware Proud and Strong (NAPS) Girl Empowerment Conference, which helped foster self-confidence in young women.

Outside the classroom, Henderson opened the Black English Bookstore, championing literacy and amplifying the voices of the Black community.

In 2023, Henderson took on a new role as City Councilwoman for Tampa’s District 5.

Canady sees this as one of the first of many tributes in Henderson's memory.

A dedication ceremony will take place, but the date has not been set yet.