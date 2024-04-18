Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

President Joe Biden visiting Tampa on Tuesday

Biden
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, April 12, 2024, enroute to New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Biden
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 10:56:36-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The White House announced Thursday morning that President Joe Biden will travel to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, April 23.

The Biden Administration said more details on the visit will be released soon.

Biden visited the Tampa area in 2023, including last February when he discussed Social Security and Medicare.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest updates online and on-air as they become available.



ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan explores the destructive phenomenon called toxic positivity and how it can have negative impacts in the workplace.
Too much positivity in the workplace might be toxic, according to experts

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.