President Joe Biden visiting Tampa on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The White House announced Thursday morning that President Joe Biden will travel to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, April 23.
The Biden Administration said more details on the visit will be released soon.
Biden visited the Tampa area in 2023, including last February when he discussed Social Security and Medicare.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest updates online and on-air as they become available.
