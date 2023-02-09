President Biden visits Tampa today to discuss Social Security, Medicare

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden will make a visit to the University of Tampa on Thursday afternoon. He's expected to discuss Social Security and Medicare.

Biden is expected to arrive at Tampa International around noon, with his remarks scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at UT's Plant Hall.

Tampa is Biden's second stop following his state of the union address on Tuesday, where accused some republicans of wanting to cut social security and medicare. The comment led to some people shouting things like liar and booing.

Biden was referring to a proposal from Florida Senator Rick Scott that calls for all federal legislation to be renewed every five years. He didn’t mention Scott by name on Tuesday, but during his stop in Wisconsin yesterday, he did.

"I remind you, Rick Scott from Florida, the guy who ran a U.S. senate campaign, has a plan. I’ve got his brochure right here. It has a plan. Here’s what he says in his plan. Let me open it up here. He says all federal legislation sunsets every five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. Social security and medicare, Medicaid," Biden said.

In a Tweet Wednesday, Senator Scott said he doesn't have a bill to sunset medicare and social security and pointed to a bill Biden introduced as a senator in 1975 that he said has similarities.

It’s also important to point out that President Biden was already planning to discuss Social Security and Medicare in Tampa before all the reactions to his statements during the state of the union.

If you are in the area today, expect some traffic and increased security.

Biden and his cabinet are expected to visit around 20 states this week.