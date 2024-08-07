Hillsborough County Commission files appeal to judge's order to place tax referendum back on November ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commission will appeal the decision to place the school tax referendum back on the November ballot. Today, the Commission voted 4-3 to file an expedited appeal to the court’s order to place the school district’s mileage referendum on the ballot.

On Aug. 2, a court ordered that Hillsborough County School Board's millage referendum be placed back on the November ballot.

"We are going to do everything we can to ensure the referendum is on the ballot in November of this year. We are disappointed the County Commission wants to continue this in the courts instead of following the judge’s very clear and strong order to put the referendum on the ballot now. Hillsborough County Public Schools continues to be the number one choice for families in our community. This millage would support more than 220,000 students who all deserve the best classroom experience possible," said Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres.

In April, the school board voted to put a tax increase on the November ballot. But in a surprise 4-3 vote last month, county commissioners decided instead to place the tax referendum on the November 2026 ballot, frustrating some school board members.

According to the district, the tax increase would fund increased pay for teachers, support staff, assistant principals, and principals to make Hillsborough County Public Schools competitive with surrounding counties. As it stands, the county is currently not up to par with others, making it harder to keep teachers and recruit staff.

The referendum would add one mill to property taxes in Hillsborough County, which would cost a typical homeowner about $281 per year, or 75 cents per day. The school district estimates the millage would raise about $177 million annually to support Hillsborough’s students.

Read the full court decision here:

Court Decision Hills School Board v Hillsborough County Commissioners by ABC Action News on Scribd