Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa police investigating fatal shooting after man claimed he feared for his safety

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours of June 22.

Police said a man called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. to report he had shot another man, claiming he acted out of fear for his own safety.

Officers arrived at West Gray Street and North Oregon Avenue, where they found man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

TPD said the man who called 911 remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and surrendered his firearm.

The investigation ongoing.

'Nonsense' or necessary? HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge trademark of name

The ABC Action News I-Team has learned the name of a small neighborhood association in Pinellas County is at the center of a very expensive legal battle. Homeowners in the Stonebriar subdivision are racking up thousands in legal fees.

'Nonsense' or necessary? HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge trademark of name

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.