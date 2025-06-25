Tampa police investigating fatal shooting after man claimed he feared for his safety

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours of June 22.

Police said a man called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. to report he had shot another man, claiming he acted out of fear for his own safety.

Officers arrived at West Gray Street and North Oregon Avenue, where they found man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

TPD said the man who called 911 remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and surrendered his firearm.

The investigation ongoing.