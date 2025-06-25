TAMPA, Fla. — Having kids and starting a family are memories you cant put a price on.

But in Florida and across the country, the cost to take care of kids is only continuing to grow.

The most recent numbers from the Department of Labor says families can spend up to 14.8% of their income on child care in Hillsborough County.

WATCH: 'It's hard finding quality care': Childcare accessibility concerns grow during hot summer months

"It's hard finding quality care," child care accessibility concerns grow during hot summer months

And families across in Pinellas County are spending even more, nearly 18%.

Parents like Tiffany Lemke, chose to quit their job, to stay at home more with her kids.

"As we know, teachers don't make a ton, so it made sense for me to just stay home," Lemke said.

During the summer months, centers like Kidz In Play Childcare Center in Tampa are more in demand than normal.

I think it's hard finding quality care in the inner city. I think that's the biggest struggle parents, a lot of the centers are at capacity. So it's kind of hard turning some of those away," said Nijae Johnson, summer administrator for Kidz In Play.

According to the Early Learning Coalition, in Florida, you need one adult for every four infants until they are one, then its one adult to six kids from ages 1 to 2. And it incrementally raises after that.

Part of the search for child care can be made easier by looking for signs.

If you walk into a classroom, and you see one teacher and 20 children, that's a red flag," said Dr Fred Hicks, CEO of Early Learning Coalition: Hillsborough County.

Other research you can do is to see if the center is licensed, which can be done at the Florida Department of Children and Families.

You can also use ELC Hillsborough County's site to research day cares.