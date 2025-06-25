'What is being done to fix this mess?': YOUR insurance questions answered

TAMPA, Fla. — In June, about two dozen viewers came to our ABC Action News Listens Town Hall on the State of Insurance, where they came face to face with a panel of five insurance industry experts to answer your insurance questions.

WATCH: Full ABC Action News Insurance Town Hall

From flood insurance to high insurance rates, our panelists listened to several questions within the hour. However, as part of our commitment to follow through, we are sitting down with one of our panelists, insurance agent Jake Holehouse with HH Insurance Group, to make sure your questions are answered.

Noel Karell from Tampa: What is the difference between home being insured for replacement costs vs. actual cash value?

Pete Kaplan: Could you explain the benefit a policyholder might receive if an insurance carrier has a repair network to handle claims?

Gene Branconi: Canceled, and I filed a claim? No one else will take the policy?

Gene Branconi: What to do if you're about insurance but they are playing the delay and deny game? What to do? I can't get re-insured while the claims are not settled?

Ken Jones from Ruskin: Need better and more cost-effective flood insurance options? What is being done to fix this mess?

Ken Jones from Ruskin: We need many more insurance providers — any hope on the horizon?

Barbara Schmal from Largo: Why am I being charged a surcharge of $184 because my building is old?

Barbara Schmal from Largo: Why is a condo building classified as commercial when it's actually residential? What is the policy rate amount for commercial versus residential?

Gary Hartfield from Lithia: How does reinsurance impact premiums for insurance?

Robin Macar: Any state efforts to rein in rising costs? I have had no claims, not in a flood zone, and insurance has gone up $3K in 3 years.

David Murray from Tampa: Do you think it's fair that CEOs of Insurance companies like Slide Insurance Company make over 20 million a year, like he did in the last year?

Watch the full town hall here.