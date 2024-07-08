First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Tampa amid debate fallout

TAMPA, Fla. — The election this November is top of mind for many voters, and right now, there’s still fallout over President Joe Biden’s performance during the latest debate between him and former President Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of that debate, some have called for President Biden to step aside.

A statement from Alan Clendenin, who’s on Tampa City Council, read: “Joe Biden will be remembered by historians as one of the finest Presidents in American history, but this election is about the next four years, not the last three and a half. The future of the Republic we know is in imminent danger and we must hold our country above our party or any one individual. As a senior member of the Democratic National Committee, I believe it is in the best interest of our country and the world that President Joe Biden step aside and allow Vice President Kamala Harris to carry forward his agenda as our Democratic nominee.”

It all comes as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to travel to Tampa on Monday.

“I think that the First Lady is coming to Hillsborough to honor military and veterans and their families,” said Ione Townsend, Chair of the Hillsborough County Democratic Party.

ABC Action News spoke to Townsend ahead of that visit.

“It’s always important when somebody who’s a surrogate for the administration comes and addresses the public,” she said. “That’s always important. It makes people feel like they’re not forgotten, that they’re remembered, that they’re valued.”

In light of everything, ABC Action News wanted to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the election by hearing directly from supporters on both sides of the aisle.

“I plan to vote for Joe Biden,” said Lynn Malkowski. “I did see the interview on Friday, and I felt better about that, but I just think there’s nothing he can say to affect people’s ideas at this point, I don’t think.”

“Trump, 100 percent,” said David Bamber. “I think there is an appropriate shift in the way that our collective consciousness is going, and I think Trump is able to actually really provide exactly what we’re all really looking for.”