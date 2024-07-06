Watch Now
Tampa Democratic leader reaffirms support of Biden after ABC interview

Posted at 11:02 PM, Jul 05, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — In a 22-minute unedited interview that aired on ABC Friday night, George Stephanopolous pressed President Joe Biden about his abysmal debate performance.

A defensive Biden described the debate as a bad episode, in part because he was sick and tired from a busy schedule.

“I just had a bad night,” the president said.

He also said he has no plans to step aside.

Even though some democrats no longer believe he's fit for a tough campaign against former President Donald Trump or a second term as president, Biden said he's most qualified for the job.

Ione Townsend, the Chair of the Hillsborough County Democratic Party, said "I had absolutely — and continue today — to have absolutely no doubt about his fitness to run for office, and to continue to govern. I remain without doubts today.”

She believes the nervous chatter about Biden’s fitness to serve has mostly been drummed up by an unrelenting 24-hour news cycle.

“There is nobody better suited than Joe Biden to take on the issues that we face today,” she said.

As Ione pointed out, she has a unique perspective.

She spent an hour with the president back in April when he visited Tampa. She said he was sharp, on-point, and very detail-oriented.

She also said a number of Hillsborough County Democrats have contacted her within the last week also reaffirming their support of Biden’s reelection bid.

