Father of five who was killed in road rage incident in Riverview gets justice, family says

RIVERVIEW, F — A man has now been charged in the death of Bryan Proenza, the father of five who was killed in a road rage incident in Riverview back in January.

Last month we shared how his friends and family were working to keep his memory alive.

"The last words I had with him before he got killed was like, cuz' the next trip you go on I'm going to cruise with you. I'm going to get away. We're always going to remember him," Proenza's cousin, Yolanda Reyes, explained.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office argued Jorge Ramirez remains a danger to the community and should not be granted bond.

"He left a child without a mom and dad...They gave him no bond and that's what we really wanted. We wanted justice for him. My cousin didn't deserve to die the way he died. He battled with his life getting a kidney transplant two years ago. To take a life away just because of road rage, I don't think it's fair," Reyes added.

Proenza's family said their hearts still ache for him, but the judge's ruling is a big step toward closure.

"We felt like we may not have my cousin back alive, but we have justice under his name and that's what we really wanted," Reyes said.

Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder and faces up to life in prison if convicted.