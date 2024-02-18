RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Dozens of people came together Saturday to remember the life of Bryan Proenza.

"He is the light of everybody's world. His big ol' smile. His laugh. His jokes... Bryan is my Fiancé. We were supposed to get married last weekend," Rachel Keesee said.

The Proenza's plan for the future was shattered.

"My daughter cries for him every night," Keesee added.

In January, Proenza was killed in a road rage incident.

"The moment I got the call, heart-wrenching. My heart sank. Shock. Disbelief. Of course, the question is, why?" said Bryan's mom, Sylvia Proenza.

Dozens of people lined up their cars and waved flags that read 'justice for Bryan.' They rode around town in hopes his memory lives on.

"I can remember nights when he would come with the children to the house, and they'd have tickle fights. And not only would all the kids jump on him, but even his dog. She wanted to get in on the action. And all you can hear is laughter. I'm almost sad I didn't tape some of those," Mrs. Proenza explained.

Saturday would have been Proenza's 35th birthday.

"I believe that the good lord will make it so, and we will get the justice that we need for Bryan," Mrs. Proenza said.