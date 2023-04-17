Early voting begins Monday for Tampa municipal runoff election

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, voters in Tampa can cast their ballot for the City’s municipal runoff election.

All ballots will include races for citywide seats in City Council Districts 1, 2, and 3, while voters who live in City Council District 6 will also have that race on their ballot.

These are the candidates for each of the runoff races:



Tampa voters can cast their ballot at any of seven early voting sites.

City of Tampa early voting locations are open April 17 through April 23 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The locations are:



Fred B. Karl County Center

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

West Tampa Branch Library

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office reminds people that during early voting, voters can go to any early voting site, and their ballot will be printed for them at the voting location, which is different than Election Day voting, when voters can only vote in the polling place assigned to their precinct.

Election Day is on April 25.