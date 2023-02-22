Meet the Candidates: District 1 Sonja Brookins

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Housing, Budgetary Transparency, Small Businesses incentives

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: We should have rent stabilization to prevent slumlords form taking advantage of the residents of Tampa Bay. Rent control will allow the economy to readjust itself, I understand that the 1977 state law has deterred many but we should enact an ordinance to meet the needs of both landlords and residents to improve our housing deficit.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I agree with development projects as long as the residents have a voice on what impacts their quality of life as it pertains to housing, businesses, and environmental friendly attributes.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: Mass transit is an ongoing issue that would continue to get worst if the city does not incorporate more biking and walking. We will benefit by increasing the number of emission free buses and more alternative stops for residents. Also incorporating a street car trolley system in certain neighborhoods to allow accessible transportation for our elderly population.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: Both of these have an effect on the other, therefore the intensity of growth will cause a depletion of natural resources. There must be continued study to balance the elements that are central to economic sustainability while improving air and water quality.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: Training for current officers with the assistance of mental health professionals. Groups like crime consciousness and public safety can help provide solutions to benefit the residents while re-educating the public.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: Mentorship to encourage the youth to get involved in programs that will deter criminal activity. Partnerships with community agencies and non-profit incentives to get the youth out of gangs.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for council?

Answer:

WEBSITE: https://sonjabrookins.com