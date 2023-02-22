Meet the Candidates: District 3 - Janet Cruz

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Apart from affordable housing, which I discuss in the following question, the most pressing issue facing my district today is a lack of investment in our infrastructure. When elected to the City Council, I pledge to prioritize critical infrastructure investments, such as fixing potholes and sidewalks, repairing bridges and seawalls, and updating our stormwater and sewage systems so that we can best prepare for and protect ourselves from future flooding.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: Tampa is experiencing growth at a rapid pace, and we have an affordable housing crisis on our hands that demands our immediate attention. Affordable housing is one of my top priorities, and I plan to address this by increasing affordable housing requirements for developers, making it easier to build more housing where it makes sense, and by helping seniors and blue-collar workers stay in their homes. We must encourage smart growth in Tampa, and I believe we have a responsibility to create a more equitable city by building quality, affordable housing units that are accessible to the downtown area and local businesses.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I support smart growth, which refers to development that promotes sustainability and equity by focusing on building communities that are well-connected by public transit and have access to essential services and amenities. When elected, I will support the growth of Tampa's neighborhoods by providing access to grants for small businesses and entrepreneurs, making zoning and land use rules easier for builders and neighborhoods to understand, and improving the quality of new development in Tampa.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: Just last year, 55 Tampes were killed on our streets - and over half were pedestrians and cyclists. On the City Council, I promise to work to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist injuries and fatalities by prioritizing important infrastructure investments, like new crosswalks, traffic lights and other safety fixes on the most dangerous "Vision Zero" corridors in Tampa. We must also focus on promoting smart growth and development, as described above. One of the benefits of this approach and building well-connected communities is reduced traffic congestion and a more walkable city.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: Like many other coastal cities, Tampa is at risk of experiencing sea level rise, storm surges, increased frequency and intensity of hurricanes, and other effects of climate change. It is also experiencing rapid growth. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to take into account the role of climate resilience in our decision-making process and ensure we are protecting our natural resources while fostering economic growth and new development. This can involve re-evaluating our infrastructure and buildings to enhance their ability to withstand such impacts, investing in green infrastructure and natural systems, and implementing policies that prioritize resilience. By factoring in the consequences of climate change in our decision-making, Tampa can ensure a more sustainable future for future generations.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: Every Tampa family deserves to feel safe in their home and in their community. In order to address crime and public safety concerns, I believe we must work to strengthen community-police relations. We can also improve public safety by increasing funding for community policing programs, implementing de-escalation training for police officers, and consulting our existing citizen review board to increase police accountability.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: As mentioned above, I believe we should implement community policing strategies that involve police officers engaging with teens in a positive and non-threatening manner. This can help build trust and rapport between teens and law enforcement.

I am also a big proponent of providing young people with employment opportunities. Since 2010, I have hosted an annual job fair in my district where 100 employers connect with at least a thousand job seekers. On the City Council, I would look at ways to provide similar opportunities for teens by forming innovative partnerships with local universities and technical schools in the Tampa Bay region to expand career and workforce training opportunities for our young residents.

Finally, I would explore ways to establish youth mentoring programs that match teens with positive role models who can provide guidance, support, and encouragement. Mentoring programs not only reduce the likelihood of engaging in criminal activity, but help build self-esteem and improve academic performance.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: After serving in the state legislature for thirteen years, I am excited to continue my career in public service and represent my hometown of Tampa at the local level. I would be honored to have your vote.

WEBSITE: https://www.janetfortampa.com