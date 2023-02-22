Meet the Candidates: District 1 - Alan Clendenin

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: Affordable housing, job opportunities and training for our youth, affordable housing and increased afterschool and weekend sports. We have to direct resources to the families that live in our city. We must direct resources towards the children in those families that need our guidance and assistance.

As many residents of Tampa know, our roads and sidewalks are virtually unusable in many parts of the city. One of the reasons I am running for City Council is to work on addressing these issues and ensuring every neighborhood in Tampa has the infrastructure needed to thrive and develop in a smart manner.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: While rent control could be considered in an emergency like during the pandemic, it isn't a viable long term solution. I would have voted against it. Instead I would have looked for ways to create additional emergency funds to keep people in their homes. I would have immediately sought an end to "renting while black" and I would support the city's multiple ongoing initiatives to assist with rent, first time home buyers and negotiating with builders to expand the number of affordable housing units.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I believe in smart development within the City of Tampa. I will never support or oppose a project without doing the proper research, and following up with City of Tampa staff to ensure that the development proposals that City Council review are smart for the city and smart for the citizens of that specific neighborhood. We can continue to grow, but it needs to be done with input from the community, and staff before I agree or reject any development proposals.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: As I mentioned earlier - the transportation infrastructure in Tampa is in dire need of repair and new solutions for our citizens to get around. Sidewalk repair and enhanced safety features for bike lanes will be a top priority of mine when I am on City Council. We need to expand the routes and frequency of our buses to allow more people to move within the City of Tampa without having to use a car.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: Tampa has an abundance of natural resources that make our city a great place to live. We need to protect our tree canopy, and consider planting more trees where we can to improve shading and adding beauty to our neighborhoods. We have to take into account climate change, and the dangers it poses to our city. I am currently not in favor of PURE, and more research needs to be done so we can safely secure a clean and reliable solution so Tampa has drinkable and safe water for its citizens. This is why the Sierra Club has endorsed my campaign.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: Regardless of where you live in the city citizens should feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods. Gang related violence is on the rise and we must work to purge these intruders from our neighborhoods. Crime and public safety are high on the list of concerns for many people within the City of Tampa. I believe that properly funding our police and first responders and encouraging their presence in all of our neighborhoods will be extremely helpful in reducing the crime rate in Tampa. We must return to community policing and whenever possible hire officers from the communities they serve.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: I firmly believe that if we can give teens opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities outside of school, we can try and address the issue of teenage crime. I would encourage and find funding for athletic and arts programs for teens - giving them an opportunity to learn new skills and stay physically active; these programs would also keep teens away from potential criminal behavior and activities.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: The citizens of Tampa deserve more from their government. We must change what is widely known as a problematic Council. For the last three years we have had front row seats for the complete dysfunction and drama that has plagued Tampa City Council.

Joe Citro had nearly four years to offer solutions and address the urgent needs of our city, but heâ€™s failed. As a small business owner, community leader, parent, and 37-year resident of Tampa, I have met every challenge and obstacle in front of me with the goal to foster meaningful growth. My management and leadership skills and ability to get things done will bring people together, create positive change to the city, and bring bold leadership to City Council. I will represent all of the neighborhoods in our growing and diverse city.

WEBSITE: https://www.alanclendenin.com