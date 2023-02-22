Meet the Candidates: District 3 - Lynn Hurtak

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: With the rapid growth and development of our city, many families are struggling to find affordable and safe housing. This is putting a strain on our communities and making it increasingly difficult for low- and moderate-income families to make ends meet. The high cost of housing is also having a ripple effect on other aspects of life in our city, such as transportation and access to quality healthcare and education. To be the best city we can, we have to ensure that our growth is being felt by everyone.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: I believe that a multi-faceted approach is necessary, including the development of mixed-income communities, innovative financing mechanisms, and preserving our existing affordable housing stock. Rent control is likely moot given current legislation in Tallahassee, but last year I supported letting voters decide if the city of Tampa is in a housing emergencyâ€”which if passed would allow for temporary restrictions on rent increases. The topic is complex, and I think itâ€™s important to differentiate between permanent rent control measures and temporary ones intended to alleviate housing crises. Above all else, I believe it is vital to carefully consider any and all options that will protect our residents and ensure that they can stay in their homes.

Ultimately, the best solution to the housing crisis is more housing. While those of us on city council are approving more developments to help ease the housing shortage, itâ€™s going to take a year or two for those to become reality.

Sustaining the continued business growth in Tampa is contingent on our being able to house the workers who drive commercial success. These workers have experienced a 20-30% rent increase with no corresponding wage increases during this timeâ€”so itâ€™s imperative that aid of some sort be delivered, as the economic health of our city is in the balance.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: Responsible development is key to creating vibrant, livable communities in our city. I support projects that prioritize the needs of our residents, create affordable housing, and enhance our community's overall quality of life. At the same time, I believe that it is crucial for development projects to be subject to rigorous review and oversight. This includes ensuring that development projects promote sustainable growth and include affordable housing options for residents. I am committed to working with developers, residents, and community stakeholders to ensure that our growth aligns with the needs and values of our community.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: At the moment, we have over a billion dollars in backlog for transportation needs. Our traffic situation is frankly a crisis, with pedestrian deaths higher than anywhere else in the U.S. With a massive influx of people coming to Tampa, the city must evolve to better serve us all. The hard reality is that we know the right solutions and it takes a proper investment.

One of our main priorities must be to improve pedestrian infrastructure, including crosswalks, sidewalks, and bike lanes. Additionally, I believe in promoting alternative forms of transportation, such as public transit and ride-sharing services, to help reduce traffic congestion and make it easier for residents to get around our city. I also plan to work with our transportation staff to implement innovative solutions to improve the flow of traffic and reduce gridlock. This may include installing smart traffic lights, encouraging carpooling, and expanding public transit options.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: To balance these two goals, I believe in promoting sustainable development practices that prioritize smart growth and minimize the negative impacts on the environment. This may include promoting energy-efficient buildings, preserving green spaces, and investing in renewable energy sources. I believe my record both on city council and, before that, on the Variance Review Board reflects my dedication to this philosophy.

I also work with local businesses, environmental organizations, and community leaders to create a collaborative, stakeholder-driven approach to economic development.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: I believe that the best way to ensure public safety is through a combination of proper enforcement and community engagement. Our officers must be given the tools and support they need to effectively carry out their duties, but they must also be able to form strong relationships with the communities they serve. This means embedding officers into specific communities, allowing them to become familiar with the unique challenges and needs of each neighborhood. By doing this, we can help reduce crime and increase trust between law enforcement and the public. Additionally, we must also prioritize the enforcement of existing ordinances and regulations, ensuring that they are fair, just, and consistent across the city.

In addition to this community-oriented approach, I also propose implementing public safety impact fees to ensure that new developments are contributing to the betterment of our city. This is a common and effective method used in many cities to make sure that new developments are not just taking advantage of existing resources, but also contributing to their upkeep and improvement. Fast-growing areas of the city like New Tampa, Channelside, and South-of-Gandy are facing unacceptable delays in service for emergency calls, and a public safety impact fee would enable us to address those shortages without raising taxes.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: I've done multiple ride-alongs with TPD, and joined them at 3 a.m. Sunday morning to see firsthand how they "close down" Ybor Cityâ€”where some of the most prominent acts of violence are taking place. I've seen our police stretched thin by lack of enforcement of public safety ordinances, taking them out of their patrol areas and forcing them to act as security guards or parking lot attendants. I have already started the process of increasing enforcement of our public safety ordinances to address these outbreaks of violence.

More generally, I believe that addressing the root causes of crime, including poverty, lack of educational and employment opportunities, and access to resources is crucial in reducing crime, especially among our youth. This is why I support programs and initiatives that aim to provide support and opportunities to those who need it most. For instance, we need to invest in education and job training programs, as well as provide access to mental health and substance abuse resources.

I also believe in working with the community to create safe and supportive environments for our youth. This includes working with community organizations, schools, and local businesses to provide after-school programs, mentorship opportunities, and safe spaces for young people. Furthermore, I believe that it's important to engage young people in the decision-making process, so they feel heard and valued, like any other constituent.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for mayor?

Answer: At no point during this life did I "plan" to be a politician, and I still don't think of myself that way. My ethos is to do good where and how I can, wherever I happen to be, with whatever capacity I can provide; above all else, that is what motivates me on the council and what motivates me to fight to keep this seat. I am not fighting so that I can have a career as a politician. I am fighting to help people, the best way I possibly can. I believe that's what I've done, and what I will continue to do.

WEBSITE: https://lynnhurtak.com