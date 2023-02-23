Meet the Candidates: District 6 - Charlie Miranda

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, ABC Action News reached out to candidates running for office in Hillsborough County. The following statements have been submitted to ABC Action News by the candidate. Every candidate was given the same set of questions. These are their responses, unedited, in his/her own words.

Question 1: What is the most important issue facing your district?

Answer: I believe the citizens of Tampa want me to be fiscally responsible and ensure the delivery of basic city services--water, sewer, streets, drainage, public safety, and solid waste services.

Question 2: How do you plan to address the affordable housing crisis in your district? What is your stance on rent control?

Answer: The City Council has, in collaboration with the Administration, directed millions of dollars to housing and community development programs. We are also adding affordable housing units in private mixed-use developments when projects require a density bonus. We are also looking at zoning laws to allow development of ADUs (Additional Dwelling Units). Rent control is not possible due to statutory limitations and prohibitions.

Question 3: What is your position on development projects in your district?

Answer: I approach every development project in the same way, no matter where it is. I listen to the evidence presented at the hearing, and evaluate the compliance with the code. I then make a decision on whether to approve or deny based on compliance with the code, the planning commission's recommendation, the city planner's recommendations and the effect it would have on the surrounding neighborhood.

Question 4: How do you plan to address the growing issue of traffic congestion and pedestrian safety?

Answer: It is very difficult in an urban area to widen roads so we have to either address the congestion through mass transit or other mobility approaches, i.e., electric street cars, scooters, and electric bikes. Our Mobility Department is utilizing Smart Streets and creating more four-way stops to enable pedestrians to cross streets more safely.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for economic growth while protecting our natural resources?

Answer: I don't think the two are mutually exclusive; there are ways other than development to support economic growth and prosperity, i.e., by attracting higher paying jobs, investing and supporting existing businesses and supporting a solid foundation in education for everyone. I practice what I preach: I have no grass in my front or back yard. I only use one unit of water per month. I drive either a hybrid or electric car. I have solar panels on my roof. No other elected official that I know of takes all these steps to protect our resources.

Question 6: Crime and public safety are issues of concern for your constituents. How do you plan to address them?

Answer: Throughout my career I have supported our Police and Fire Departments. We have to be fully staffed and focused. We must approve the equipment they need to do their jobs. We have an Interim Police Chief and a Fire Chief that can effectively lead their Departments. It is not City Council's role to administrate the Police and Fire Departments. We do however approve those who become the Chief of the Police and Fire Departments. We all play a pivotal role in every department during the budget process. The City Council is responsible for reviewing and deciding whether to approve or not approve the Mayor's proposed budget every year.

Question 7: Specifically, there has been a uptick in shootings involving teens, what are some of your solutions to reduce teen crime?

Answer: There has to be education and support for families by providing alternatives for young people in their leisure time, i.e., sports, etc. Having alternative opportunities whether it is sports, jobs, or hobbies would likely provide some hope and realization that there are better paths to take.

Question 8: Is there anything else you would like to say that your constituents should know about your run for council?

Answer: Just look at my record: I have always been fair to everyone, treated everyone with respect, and sought to build collaboratively. I can stand firm when necessary, but also understand that a good compromise is sometimes the best answer for Tampa. I am a fiscal conservative and I always try to make sure the citizens of Tampa get a dollar's value for every dollar spent.

WEBSITE: https://votecharliemiranda.com