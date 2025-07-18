HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbor helping neighbor took on a greater meaning when Stephen Murphy got a knock on the door last week.

“I was at my residence, received a knock on the door from two young boys, who told me that their younger brother had been attacked by a dog,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s instincts kicked in. He’s a reserve deputy with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and a paramedic for Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Hernando County deputy uses life-saving skills to help child after dog attack

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor holding her five-year-old son went up to Murphy after seeing his patrol car in his driveway. The mother said the family’s three Great Danes attacked her son.

“His injuries were pretty severe,” said Murphy. “The worst of the worst was needing treatment very quickly, so without that it could’ve been a much worse scenario.”

A report from the Sheriff’s Office said, “the child was bleeding profusely from the head, neck, and body.” The mother told investigators after hearing screaming, “she ran outside and saw the dogs pulling at her son.”

“Took the boy from her and brought him back to my house, where I could begin treatment,” said Murphy.

The Sheriff’s Office said Murphy grabbed his medical kit from his patrol car and helped the child until first responders arrived.

The child was taken to a trauma center in Tampa for treatment.

“I stayed in contact with them every single day, just trying to see what his updates were, making sure that he was making progress,” said Murphy.

Murphy shared the boy is doing much better, though he’s still got a long road to recovery.

Now the deputy is dubbed a hero around the community.

“Honestly, I feel God put me there at the right time and just in time for that boy and for his needs,” said Murphy.

The Sheriff’s Office says animal control officers removed the three dogs from the home. They were taken to animal services on a 10-day quarantine.