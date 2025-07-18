Hart's Meat Market: Continuing a family tradition

A Brooksville man is continuing his family tradition and hoping to provide the area with some good, quality meat.

On the outskirts of downtown, you'll find Hart's Meat Market. Billy Hart's grandfather once owned a butcher shop in the Jennings Building downtown. But Billy decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.

That is, until a few years ago, when he decided to go back to his roots.

"So I think it's the test of time, right? Where it kind of fell off in the 90s, and then I wanted to take that and maybe just put a twist on it. I think right now we're seeing this with the Hart's brand name, from what it was to what it can be," said Hart.

It's your old-fashioned meat market with a twist in 2025.

You'll find any type of meat you can think of, but you'll also find marinated meats and sausages you won't find anywhere else, and a retired chef who will help you along the way.

Hart's also supports other local businesses, too. You can also find Ice Cream Barr here.