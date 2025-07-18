Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broad Street Brewing serves up more than just beer

In the heart of downtown Brooksville, there's a brewery that's doing a lot more than just pouring a cold beer.

Broad Street Brewing is serving up community and connection.

The brewery has been open a little more than a year and is quickly becoming Brooksville's favorite gathering place.

Earlier this year, Broad Street Brewing won Best Florida IPA by the Florida Brewers Guild. Their claim to fame is the Water Tower IPA.

Tanya and John Meyers own the brewery and wanted to create a sense of community.

They host all kinds of events to bring the community together, like trivia and open mic nights.

"Brooksville really is special. I think because of the people. The people make Brooksville special. I was born and raised in Florida, as he is. We're both born in Tampa. I migrated here eight years ago. He was raised here as a kid, and when I moved up here, it's beyond that southern hospitality. It's definitely because not everybody's that southern style, but it's definitely a deeper connection and rooted in nature," said Tanya.

You'll also find all kinds of art on the walls here, all by local artists. Each one has a QR code for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the artist.

The Meyers said they sell more local art than anywhere else in Brooksville.

