Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

The Hardware Store honors longtime Brooksville legacy with new ideas

The Hardware Store
WFTS
The Hardware Store
Posted

The Hardware Store is a Brooksville legacy. Since 1911, it's been owned by the Weeks family, and the downstairs has operated as the Hardware Store.

The upstairs was a mixture of things, from a boutique to doctors' offices.

Today, it's now an event venue rental and under new ownership outside of the Weeks Family.

"It's super important to keep these buildings and the history alive here in Brooksville. This is a historic district. We're trying to bring life to these old buildings. A lot of them have been sitting vacant for decades now, so being able to put that into this building, particularly, and give it life and give people somewhere to come is amazing," said Mandi Dixon, owner of the Hardware Store.

Turning the Hardware Store into an event space wasn't an easy task, but it shows in its final product.

You'll even find hints of the Hardware Store everywhere you go, including Brooksville's first elevator.

"Yeah, it was super important for me to keep as much as we could. I wanted to keep the integrity of the building, the family history. I wanted to keep it alive. Even though I'm here with the Hardware Store, I still wanted to remember what was here and why it was here," said Dixon.

They also hold their own events throughout the year.

You can read more about their story and stay up-to-date on their events by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.