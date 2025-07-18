The Hardware Store honors longtime Brooksville legacy with new ideas

The Hardware Store is a Brooksville legacy. Since 1911, it's been owned by the Weeks family, and the downstairs has operated as the Hardware Store.

The upstairs was a mixture of things, from a boutique to doctors' offices.

Today, it's now an event venue rental and under new ownership outside of the Weeks Family.

"It's super important to keep these buildings and the history alive here in Brooksville. This is a historic district. We're trying to bring life to these old buildings. A lot of them have been sitting vacant for decades now, so being able to put that into this building, particularly, and give it life and give people somewhere to come is amazing," said Mandi Dixon, owner of the Hardware Store.

Turning the Hardware Store into an event space wasn't an easy task, but it shows in its final product.

You'll even find hints of the Hardware Store everywhere you go, including Brooksville's first elevator.

"Yeah, it was super important for me to keep as much as we could. I wanted to keep the integrity of the building, the family history. I wanted to keep it alive. Even though I'm here with the Hardware Store, I still wanted to remember what was here and why it was here," said Dixon.

They also hold their own events throughout the year.

