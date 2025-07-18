Main Street Eatery is a Brooksville staple

A Brooksville staple: The Main Street Eatery.

It's been situated on a popular corner across from the courthouse for the past 36 years.

Regulars, visitors, it doesn't matter here. You're treated like family.

"Our Cuban sandwiches are our most popular seller. They are delicious," Peggy Bell, owner of the Main Street Eatery, said. "The Cajun bean with hamburger soup, which my husband came up with the recipe for, is a huge seller. Even in the summer, people are buying it by the quart. We make homemade cobbler every single day, different flavors every single day, and we have a homemade peanut butter pie. But everything we do, we make the chicken salad, the potato salad, the tuna salad, it's all from scratch every day."

The food is fantastic, but it's the people that keep some coming back.

"The location helps a lot, but I do think consistency is super important, and quality, and then they kind of get lunch and a show, because the girls that work for me, they like to joke around with the customers. Have a good time," said Bell.

Like most businesses in Brooksville, they help keep others in business by wearing a different business shirt every week.