Hernando County child recovering after being attacked by family’s dogs: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a child is recovering from an attack by the family's Great Danes.

On July 11, the Emergency Communications Center received a call from an off-duty reserve deputy about an animal bite at a home in Weeki Wachee.

Deputy Stephen Murphy was approached by a neighbor holding her 5-year-old son. HCSO said the child was "bleeding profusely from the head, neck, and body."

The mother reported that her son was attacked in backyard by the family’s three Great Danes, according to HCSO.

Deputy Murphy helped perform lifesaving measures on the child ahead of additional medical units arriving on scene, according to HCSO.

The child was transported by a medical helicopter to a trauma center in Tampa for further treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

HCSO said the child is now walking and in the beginning stages of the rehabilitation process.

According to the mother's account provided by HCSO, she was suffering from a cold and had been lying down when the attack occurred. And her husband had recently left to go to the store.

The couple’s 6-year-old son had been outside with his 5-year-old brother when she heard screaming, thus prompting her to run outside and seeing the dogs pulling at her son, according to HCSO.

The mother said she yelled at the dogs that then fled. According to the mother's account provided by HCSO, the family has owned the dogs for three years and they have never shown any aggression toward the children.

HCSO said all three dogs were removed from the home by animal control officers. They were taken to animal services on a 10-day quarantine.