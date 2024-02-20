Watch Now
Amica Insurance rate hike will only hit roughly 500 policyholders

The price of living in paradise continues to skyrocket. Many Floridians complain their home insurance premiums are breaking their budget, and now, two insurance companies are asking for big rate hikes. Castle Key Insurance and Amica Mutual Insurance are asking for more than a 50% increase in premiums. This week the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will consider the request. Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute broke down the trend.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 20, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Amica Mutual Insurance made its pitch Tuesday to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to raise rates for some policyholders. But the impact may not be as much as originally feared.

Amica told the public Tuesday that the increases will only apply to about 500 policyholders, primarily those who have secondary homes.

According to numbers presented at the hearing by Amica, the average dollar amount increase would be approximately $156, from $295 to $451. Still, that increase will range from 28%-79% for those impacted by the possible increase.

Castle Key Insurance is also asking for more than a 50% increase in premiums. Castle Key's public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation will consider the rate hikes and make a ruling at some point after Wednesday's hearing.

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF PARADISE?
As Tampa Bay continues to attract new residents and businesses, the impact of living in paradise comes at a cost for all of us— from the increasing cost of housing and infrastructure to utilities and insurance. ABC Action News is committed to helping you and your family make the most of your money and navigate through the Price of Paradise.