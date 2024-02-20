Amica Insurance rate hike will only hit roughly 500 policyholders

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Amica Mutual Insurance made its pitch Tuesday to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation to raise rates for some policyholders. But the impact may not be as much as originally feared.

Amica told the public Tuesday that the increases will only apply to about 500 policyholders, primarily those who have secondary homes.

According to numbers presented at the hearing by Amica, the average dollar amount increase would be approximately $156, from $295 to $451. Still, that increase will range from 28%-79% for those impacted by the possible increase.

Castle Key Insurance is also asking for more than a 50% increase in premiums. Castle Key's public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation will consider the rate hikes and make a ruling at some point after Wednesday's hearing.