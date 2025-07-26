Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County deputies rescue stranded boaters and dogs from sunken boat

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its Marine Enforcement Section rescued two people and two dogs from a sunken boat on Thursday.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its Marine Enforcement Section rescued two people and two dogs from a sunken boat on Thursday.

Deputies said the emergency call came in around 8:25 p.m., and the HCSO dive boat was deployed to Morris Bridge Park.

A fallen tree obstructed the river during the rescue process, so deputies stayed with the people until Florida Fish and Wildlife arrived to transport everyone back safely with a boat.

