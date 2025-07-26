Titus O'Neil's 8th Annual Back-to-School inspires others

TAMPA, Fla — Hundreds of families packed Raymond James Stadium Saturday for Titus O'Neil's 8th Annual Back-to-School Bash.

This year, in addition to the backpacks, O'Neil and the Bullard Family Foundation were able to provide free dental, health, and eye exams, thanks to the help of several partners.

"It's overwhelming to be honest with you, but overwhelming with joy," says O'Neil, a WWE Hall of Famer and Tampa area legend.

Despite the heat on Saturday, thousands of people came out, including William Sheppard and his son Isaiah.

"It means a lot because some people can't afford that type of stuff. So come here, help people, be prepared," says Isaiah, who is starting the 7th grade in August.

His dad says Isaiah looks up to him and O'Neil.

However, William Sheppard also says that O'Neil is someone who inspires him as well.

"I want to see more people like him giving back to the community because I grew up in a tough neighborhood," says Sheppard, "I went back and started to, you know, be a coach and try to give back and seeing what Titus O'Neil does every year for the back-to-school event. I appreciate that to the fullest."

Elsewhere, Charles Griffin brought his 11- and 12-year-old football players from the Brandon Bears to Raymond James after a morning of community service.

Hoping to teach his kids to give back to others as well.

"We're putting the foundation out so when these guys make it to whatever profession they're doing, and they'll be able to come back and serve the community just like Titus O'Neil," says Griffin.