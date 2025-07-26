‘Wings for Autism’ at Tampa International Airport offers stress-free travel experience for families

TAMPA, Fla. — The Wings for Autism event at Tampa International Airport transformed the travel experience for 100 families with children on the autism spectrum, providing a supportive environment to navigate the airport process without stress.

The event, organized by the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, Tampa International Airport, and Southwest Airlines, provided families with a seamless experience from the moment they checked in to the time they departed.

Families were able to show TSA tickets, go through security, board, and more. The goal is to ease the pressure on parents while their kids experience the joys of air travel.

“Unfortunately, you know, it's not easy for others to I, you know, not to judge, but there's people who don't like it, or just say, you know, hey, you know, please, you know, have your child Calm down, sit down and things like that,” said Chris Nagle, a mother who brought her son David to the event today. “So it's good that he gets to see the process. So when he does do it, eventually he will know, okay, hey, this is the way it is, and I have to sit down.

“They're excited, you know, to just proactively have that opportunity to give their child the extra support to kind of like I said that dress rehearsal, to go through stage by stage, so they know what to anticipate when they're actually ready to take that trip,” said Beth Tasis, executive director of the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.

Wings for Autism has done this event at several airports across the country. But it’s the first time they’ve done it at Tampa International Airport.

The event reached capacity quickly due to its high demand.