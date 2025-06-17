WATCH: Florida insurance experts answer questions about premiums, hurricanes, flood zones

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday night, ABC Action News Listens is hosting the State of Insurance Town Hall, bringing five insurance experts into your community to answer your questions this hurricane season.

For years, viewers have shared with us their experiences of having sky-high insurance premiums and watching them continue to rise. Those premiums were put to the test last hurricane season, as many of you also told us your insurance left you with nothing to help rebuild.

"What would you do if this happened to you?" asked one storm survivor in Forest Hills. Part of that neighborhood flooded even though it wasn't in a flood zone because of a failure in the infrastructure. Many neighbors there are learning the tough lesson that their property insurance does not cover flood.

It's lessons like these we want to learn from and help you navigate to make sure you are covered this storm season.

Five insurance industry leaders are ready to listen to our panel of residents' and homeowners' questions and frustrations:

John Rollins, CEO of Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance

Coretta Anthony-Smith, Attorney specializing in homeowner's insurance

Jake Holehouse, President of HH Insurance Group

Lisa Miller, Former Deputy Insurance Commissioner

Greg Moraski, Chief Claims Officer for Security First Insurance Company

It's happening at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Reverend Paul Kirbas explained why they wanted to partner and host this event.

"To help people know they aren't alone, there is a community that is trying to find answers for this," Reverend Kirbas said.

Be sure to watch our town hall live on ABC Action News Plus starting at 7:30 p.m.

You, our viewers, lead this conversation entirely, and we hope you will tune in to watch.

