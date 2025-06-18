Watch full ABC Action News Insurance Town Hall

- The State of Insurance Town Hall, hosted by ABC Action News' Nadeen Yanes, featured five insurance experts addressing community concerns about rising premiums and challenges faced during hurricane season, emphasizing the importance of understanding flood coverage and navigating the insurance landscape.
- The event, held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, aimed to provide support and answers for residents impacted by insurance issues.
"We don't come home until they do."
Thousands of people are trapped in a growing war zone as conflict escalates in the Middle East. Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa-based nonprofit, has launched an operation to help evacuate Americans who are unable to leave on their own.
"We don't come home until they do": Tampa Veteran-Led team rescues Americans from Middle East war zone