Watch full ABC Action News Insurance Town Hall

Watch the complete community discussion with five insurance experts to address community concerns about rising premiums and coverage issues as the hurricane season approaches.
  • The State of Insurance Town Hall, hosted by ABC Action News' Nadeen Yanes, featured five insurance experts addressing community concerns about rising premiums and challenges faced during hurricane season, emphasizing the importance of understanding flood coverage and navigating the insurance landscape.
  • The event, held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, aimed to provide support and answers for residents impacted by insurance issues.

