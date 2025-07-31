Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rays trade Zack Littell to Reds

Zack Littell
Frank Franklin II/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Zack Littell pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Zack Littell
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Zack Littell to the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple sources, including one from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Littell is a right-handed pitcher who joined the Rays back in 2023.

The MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.

Passan said the deal is agreed to, pending medical review.

