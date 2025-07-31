Rays trade Zack Littell to Reds

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Zack Littell to the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple sources, including one from Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Littell is a right-handed pitcher who joined the Rays back in 2023.
The MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.
Passan said the deal is agreed to, pending medical review.
The Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a trade to acquire right-hander Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. Deal is agreed to, pending medical review.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025
