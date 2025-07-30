Fallen Largo soldier returns home to TPA

- The Tampa International Airport (TPA) said a fallen Tampa Bay soldier returned home this week.
- TPA said it held the dignified transfer for 32-year-old Jaylin Perez, a Military Police Officer from Largo.
- TPA said in a Facebook post that Spc. Perez died during deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer
Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.
FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials