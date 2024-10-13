State officials hosting food distribution for residents of University Area

TAMPA, Fla. — State Representative, Fentrice Driskell, is hosting a community food distribution with several charities in the area on Sunday at Harvest Hope Park.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the University Area CDC, Feeding Tampa Bay, BAPS Charities, and Driskell's team will be on hand to help meet the critical needs of University Area/Uptown residents who Hurricane Milton has impacted.

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera and County Commissioner Pat Kemp will also be on hand throughout the day.

The University Area suffered unprecedented flooding during the storm and Driskell hopes Sunday's food distribution is one step toward helping the community heal.

For more points of distribution open across the Tampa Bay area, you can visit this link.