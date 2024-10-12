Points of Distribution open across Tampa Bay area providing food, water, tarps

Several Points of Distribution (PODs) have opened across the Tampa Bay area to provide food, water, and tarps to those in need after Hurricane Milton.

Click here to see a map of state-run PODs.

This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.

Hardee County

231 Wilbur C King Blvd, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890, Hardee County

Open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Highlands County

101 Paseo Del Prado, Lake Placid, FL 33852, Highlands County

Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily

7205 S George Blvd, Sebring, FL 33875, Highlands County

Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily

600 W College Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825, Highlands County

Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily

Hillsborough County

Elev8 Fun, Citrus Park Mall, 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Dr., Tampa From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12

HCC Brandon, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12

Gibsonton Walmart, 9205 Gibsonton Dr., Gibsonton

From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12

7701 E. Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace

From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12 and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. October 13



Manatee County

6032 9th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

5502 33rd Ave Dr W, Bradenton, FL 34209, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

752 Manatee Ave, Holmes Beach, FL, 34217, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

280 Kay Rd, Bradenton, Fl, 34208, Manatee County

Open from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. daily

923 6th St. W, Palmetto, Fl, 34221, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

2112 14th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

7028 US 301, Ellenton, Fl, 34222, Manatee County

Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily

12180 US Hwy 301 S, Parrish Fl, 34219, Manatee County

Open from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. daily

Pinellas County

Point of Distribution open at 18200 Gulf Blvd in Redington Shores.



It is open daily with MREs and water

Polk County

Points of Distribution (PODs) open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily while supplies last at the following locations:



Walker Road Park at 1285 Walker Rd in Lakeland

Gator Creek Preserve at 9725 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland

Family Life Church at 139 Bulldog Way in Frostproof

Civic Center at 901 NE Fifth St in Mulberry

Sarasota County

Points of Distribution (PODs) open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily to provide water, food, and tarps at the following locations:



Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave in Venice

San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd in Englewood

Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane in Sarasota