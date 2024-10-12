Points of Distribution open across Tampa Bay area providing food, water, tarps

Several Points of Distribution (PODs) have opened across the Tampa Bay area to provide food, water, and tarps to those in need after Hurricane Milton.
Hardee County
231 Wilbur C King Blvd, Zolfo Springs, FL 33890, Hardee County
- Open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Highlands County
101 Paseo Del Prado, Lake Placid, FL 33852, Highlands County
- Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily
7205 S George Blvd, Sebring, FL 33875, Highlands County
- Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily
600 W College Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825, Highlands County
- Open from 8 a.m until 5 p.m. daily
Hillsborough County
Elev8 Fun, Citrus Park Mall, 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Dr., Tampa
- From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12
- HCC Brandon, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa
- From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12
- Gibsonton Walmart, 9205 Gibsonton Dr., Gibsonton
- From 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12
- 7701 E. Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace
- From 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. October 12 and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. October 13
Manatee County
6032 9th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
5502 33rd Ave Dr W, Bradenton, FL 34209, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
752 Manatee Ave, Holmes Beach, FL, 34217, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
280 Kay Rd, Bradenton, Fl, 34208, Manatee County
- Open from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. daily
923 6th St. W, Palmetto, Fl, 34221, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
2112 14th Ave W, Palmetto, FL 34221, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
7028 US 301, Ellenton, Fl, 34222, Manatee County
- Open from 8 a.m until 8 p.m. daily
12180 US Hwy 301 S, Parrish Fl, 34219, Manatee County
- Open from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. daily
Pinellas County
Point of Distribution open at 18200 Gulf Blvd in Redington Shores.
- It is open daily with MREs and water
Polk County
Points of Distribution (PODs) open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily while supplies last at the following locations:
- Walker Road Park at 1285 Walker Rd in Lakeland
- Gator Creek Preserve at 9725 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland
- Family Life Church at 139 Bulldog Way in Frostproof
- Civic Center at 901 NE Fifth St in Mulberry
Sarasota County
Points of Distribution (PODs) open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily to provide water, food, and tarps at the following locations:
- Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave in Venice
- San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail in North Port
- Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd in Englewood
- Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane in Sarasota
