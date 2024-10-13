Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some St. Petersburg food trucks will give free food to those impacted by double storm

The pop-ups will start Sunday at 5 p.m. in multiple locations
The City of St. Petersburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide free food to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene on Sunday.
City of St. Petersburg
The City of St. Petersburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide free food to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene on Sunday.
The City of St. Petersburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide free food to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene on Sunday.
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The City of St. Petersburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide free food to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene on Sunday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be eight food trucks around the city:

  • Funnel Vison Truck at Walter Fuller Park— 7891 26th Avenue North
  • 727 Seafood at Liberty Baptist Church— 9401 4th Street North
  • La Strada at Shore Acres Recreation Center— 4230 Shore Acres Blvd NE
  • Shiso at Crescent Lake Parking Lot by Water Tower— 1320 5th Street North
  • Bowls and Buns at Lake Vista Recreation Center— 1401 62nd Avenue South
  • Good Eating at Bartlett Park— 2000 7th Street South
  • 4 Kings at Childs Park Pool Parking Lot— 1227 43rd Street South
  • Twisted Indian at Gladden Park— 3901 30th Avenue North

The city also partnered with World Central Kitchen Sunday afternoon to give out free hot food until supplies run out. foo

For more food assistance, check out our list of food distributions happening across impacted areas.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.