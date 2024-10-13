Some St. Petersburg food trucks will give free food to those impacted by double storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The City of St. Petersburg is partnering with local food trucks to provide free food to those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene on Sunday.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be eight food trucks around the city:



Funnel Vison Truck at Walter Fuller Park— 7891 26th Avenue North

at Walter Fuller Park— 7891 26th Avenue North 727 Seafood at Liberty Baptist Church— 9401 4th Street North

at Liberty Baptist Church— 9401 4th Street North La Strada at Shore Acres Recreation Center— 4230 Shore Acres Blvd NE

at Shore Acres Recreation Center— 4230 Shore Acres Blvd NE Shiso at Crescent Lake Parking Lot by Water Tower— 1320 5th Street North

at Crescent Lake Parking Lot by Water Tower— 1320 5th Street North Bowls and Buns at Lake Vista Recreation Center— 1401 62nd Avenue South

at Lake Vista Recreation Center— 1401 62nd Avenue South Good Eating at Bartlett Park— 2000 7th Street South

at Bartlett Park— 2000 7th Street South 4 Kings at Childs Park Pool Parking Lot— 1227 43rd Street South

at Childs Park Pool Parking Lot— 1227 43rd Street South Twisted Indian at Gladden Park— 3901 30th Avenue North

The city also partnered with World Central Kitchen Sunday afternoon to give out free hot food until supplies run out. foo



For more food assistance, check out our list of food distributions happening across impacted areas.