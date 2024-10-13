Meet with FEMA for any disaster relief questions at Hudson Regional Library

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Representatives from Pasco County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are hosting a meeting on Monday for residents impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene.

You can join the meeting virtually using this link or attend in person at the Hudson Regional Library from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to ask questions about FEMA and Pasco County officials. FEMA will also explain their Individual Assistance program for hurricane recovery— with a chance to register at the meeting.

The library is also hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.