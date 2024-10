ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — McDonald's corporation will deploy the McRig truck to provide St. Peterburg residents with hot meals starting Monday.

McDonald's is donating all meals and bottled water for free in the parking lot of the restaurant at 9600 4th Street North.

They will be providing meals starting Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The McRig is coming directly from Asheville, North Carolina.