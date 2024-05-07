Experts weigh in on the effectiveness of de-escalation tactics used by law enforcement

Over the past few months, there have been a series of deputy-involved shootings in the Tampa Bay area. ABC Action News talked to experts to learn more about the training law enforcement has in de-escalation.

What are the techniques law enforcement uses to de-escalate a situation?

David Thomas, Professor of Forensic Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said officers have been trained on de-escalation tactics for many years.

"There are various non-lethal tools law enforcement officers use. The traditional ones are hands, fist and feet. The baton, pepper spray and taser are the more common ones that they have had for years," Thomas said.

The question surrounding these techniques comes from recent deputy-involved incidents, some of which resulted in death.

In March 2024, Sarasota Police issued a traffic stop on a suspected bank robber that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

WATCH: Body cam footage of suspect in officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

In April, a Pinellas County deputy shot a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man. And in Polk County, a man was shot by deputies after firing at them when he was told to leave.

The man died from his injuries, and two deputies were hospitalized for their gunshot injuries as well.

Then, on Tuesday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who was allegedly threatening people at a worship center in Plant City.

"Our deputies showed extraordinary professionalism and exhausted every less lethal option to preserve life before this fatal outcome," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Sheriff Chronister touted the de-escalation tactics used by deputies and said, "We will end up using this video as an instructional video for deputies, law enforcement for years to come."

The body cam video from the incident can be viewed below. HCSO cut the video before the moment of death.

BODY CAM VIDEO: Florida deputies shoot and kill man allegedly threatening people at a prayer center

The incidents have left some wondering if the tactics used by law enforcement are the most effective way to de-escalate the situation.

“Police training had always been commanding. Do it now because I said so. The trend now is to try and take that time and spend a second. Let's try to work through this if we can, without having to resort to force. So, I think there’s a balance that officers are trying to find,” said Thomas.

While the incidents all began differently, law enforcement's goal of de-escalation remains the same.

“It’s pretty simple. If you think about every time I have to put hands on somebody there’s a potential for injury. There's a potential injury to me, there’s a potential for injury to the person that I'm attempting to arrest,” Thomas said.