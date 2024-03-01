Watch Now
WATCH: Body cam footage of suspect in officer-involved shooting in Sarasota

Suspect was wanted for an alleged bank robbery
Video Courtesy of Sarasota Sheriff's Office The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to SCSO, the shooting occurred after deputies were executing an arrest warrant on William Pickett, 54. Pickett was wanted for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Feb. 24.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 17:47:22-05

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting on Monday.

According to SCSO, the shooting occurred after deputies were executing an arrest warrant on William Pickett, 54. Pickett was wanted for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Feb. 24.

Officials said Pickett was being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft $10K less than $20K.

Sarasota Police said officers initiated a traffic stop on Pickett's vehicle because of the warrant. An officer-involved shooting occurredas officers tried to get the driver into custody.

In the body cam video, Pickett's car can be seen in a pond near the area. The car was pulled out of the water late Monday morning.

Sarasota Police confirmed Pickett was dead on Monday morning.

