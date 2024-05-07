Deputy-involved shooting investigation in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Plant City.

According to HCSO, it happened in the 2900 block of Frontage Drive east of North Park Road this morning (Tuesday).

HCSO said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abcactionnews.com for updates.