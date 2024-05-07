Deputy-involved shooting investigation in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Plant City.
According to HCSO, it happened in the 2900 block of Frontage Drive east of North Park Road this morning (Tuesday).
HCSO said there is no threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with abcactionnews.com for updates.
Hurricane victims fight for 8 months over money to pay for repairs after flood
Hurricane Idalia's storm surge last August sent several feet of water into homes along Crystal River. One family said denied claims and delayed payments cost them their savings.
Hurricane victims fight for 8 months over money to pay for repairs after flood