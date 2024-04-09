Deputy-involved shooting in Pinellas County under investigation

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A Pinellas County task force is investigating a shooting that involved a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Monday.

According to law enforcement, PSCO deputy Christopher Ryan responded to a call of an armed person at a house at 14041 95th Avenue North in Seminole.

A 44-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man who lived together had an argument. According to law enforcement reports, the argument turned violent, and the woman stabbed the man multiple times.

The man was able to escape and run to the neighbor's home for help. The woman chased him and used a knife to try to pry open the neighbor's front door.

At that point, Dept. Ryan arrived on the scene. The woman then walked towards the deputy with the knife raised.

The deputy ordered her to drop the knife several times, but she continued to approach him. The deputy then fired several shots at her.

The 70-year-old man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The 44-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Ryan was not injured in the shooting.

Officials said he is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force investigation.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department:

"In 2020, the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce was created to ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective. The purpose of this taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force."